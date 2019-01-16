Australia: Body of Israeli woman found near train station

The Israeli foreign ministry announced today, Wednesday, that the body of a 21-year-old Israeli woman had been found at a train station in Melbourne, Australia.

Circumstances of the woman’s death are being investigated.

Israel's Consul in Canberra, Nir Rubinoff, together with the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs Department and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are assisting in the transfer of the body for burial in Israel.

According to The Guardian, the woman was found by passersby at 7 am near a shopping center a short distance from the train station at the corner of Plenty Road and Main Drive in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora.

Victoria Police said they suspect that the woman had been sexually assaulted and murdered.

“It’s apparent or it seems that the female has been assaulted,” Detective Inspector Andy Stamper said, according to The Guardian, and noted that the possibility the victim had been sexually assaulted would be “an active line of inquiry.”

Stamper said homicide detectives were treating the death as suspicious, and called on anyone who had seen anything unusual in the area between 11 pm and 1 am on Tuesday to contact police.

“We would ask for anyone that may have dashcam footage, CCTV, may have seen anything here, anything that could be a small piece in the jigsaw puzzle to contact Crime Stoppers,” he said.