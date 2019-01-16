Investigators probing claims judicial appointment was advanced in exchange for sexual favors.

Israeli police are investigating serious allegations of bribery and sexual misconduct connected with the selection of judges, authorities revealed Wednesday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, the special anti-corruption division, Lahav 433, is investigating allegations that sexual favors were traded in exchange for the advancement of a judicial appointment.

The current investigation was launched two weeks ago, after police received information in the matter.

The case involves the appointment of a female judge court several years ago and the attempted appointment of a female judge in a magistrate’s court.

On Wednesday, police arrested a lawyer in connection with the case, and called two other individuals of interest in for questioning. The suspect have been identified lawyer, while the two individuals called in for questioning are a female judge and a lawyer.

Police carried out a search and seized documents as part of the ongoing investigation.

The probe is being carried in coordination with the Central District prosecutor's office and is being supervised by the State Attorney, Avichai Mandelblit.

There is a gag order on all further details.