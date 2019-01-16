Police Investigation:
Sexual favors in exchange for judicial appointment

Investigators probing claims judicial appointment was advanced in exchange for sexual favors.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Offices of police's Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit
Offices of police's Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit
Yossi Zelinger/Flash90

Israeli police are investigating serious allegations of bribery and sexual misconduct connected with the selection of judges, authorities revealed Wednesday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, the special anti-corruption division, Lahav 433, is investigating allegations that sexual favors were traded in exchange for the advancement of a judicial appointment.

The current investigation was launched two weeks ago, after police received information in the matter.

The case involves the appointment of a female judge court several years ago and the attempted appointment of a female judge in a magistrate’s court.

On Wednesday, police arrested a lawyer in connection with the case, and called two other individuals of interest in for questioning. The suspect have been identified lawyer, while the two individuals called in for questioning are a female judge and a lawyer.

Police carried out a search and seized documents as part of the ongoing investigation.

The probe is being carried in coordination with the Central District prosecutor's office and is being supervised by the State Attorney, Avichai Mandelblit.

There is a gag order on all further details.

Tags:Israel Police, judges, Lahav 433

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top