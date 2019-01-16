A man of kindness and Zionism

The Orot Israel College celebrated the 98th birthday of World Mizrachi President, Kurt Rothschild, and presented him with the College's Badge of Honor.

A long-time Jewish activist and noted philanthropist, Rothschild is president of the Canadian Zionist Federation, board chairman of the World Mizrachi movement, and a board member of the Yeshiva University, Jewish Federation of Toronto, the United Israel Appeal of Toronto, Bar Ilan Universitty, and Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

A festive ceremony was attended by the College’s Board of Directors, friends of Orot, supporters from Toronto, Canada, the heads of the World Mizrachi Movement and students from Orot Israel College's Rechovot and Elkana campuses.

Chen Studios Photographers Kurt Rothschild

Dignitaries from Toronto who attended the event included Mr. Saul Koschitzky, Rabbi Elan Mazer, Regional Director, Mizrachi Canada, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Rosenfield, Immediate Past President, Mizrachi Canada, and Mr. & Mrs. Jack Kahn, Chairman, Mizrachi Canada. Other honored guests included former MK Shaul Yahalom.

Professor Yuval Sinai, the President of the College, thanked Mr. Rothschild, saying: “In spite of his many activities, he has helped the College immensely by setting up a scholarship fund for needy students as well as supporting our activities in vision and in deed, by developing Torah academia and advancing religious education for the next generations with love for the Torah, the nation of Israel and the land of Israel.”

Chen Studios Photographers Kurt Rothschild at Orot Israel College event in his honor

In the course of the event, one of the students who received a scholarship from Kurt Rothschild thanked him, saying: “If not for your help, I would have joined my friends and given up, too. The tuition is very intimidating, and quitting often seems like a tempting option. I will continue to make an effort and invest in my studies, so that your assistance will not be in vain.”