Israel gears up for snow

With snow falling in Mount Hermon in Golan, towns across northern and central Israel preparing for snow storms as far south as Jerusalem.

Israeli municipalities across in the country’s north and in higher altitudes in central Israel are preparing for snowy weather, as light snowfall was reported early Wednesday morning on Mount Hermon, on the northern tip of Israel in the Golan Heights.

Heavy winds, rain, and thunderstorms are expected across much of northern and central Israel Wednesday. But authorities are also preparing for snow, particularly in higher altitude towns and cities in the country’s interior, including Jerusalem and Tzfat (Safed).

In Jerusalem, Mayor Moshe Leon announced that public schools will close no later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. One-hundred-and-fifty snow plows operated by the Jerusalem municipality have been prepared, along with tractors and emergency supplies and large quantities of salt for removing snow off city streets.

In the northern city of Tzfat, residents have been informed that classes will end at 1:30 p.m. because of the weather. The municipality of Tzfat has also prepared snow plows, tractors, supplies, and salt.

Local authorities will announce changes to public transportation schedules in the affected cities in the event of snowfall.

Meteorologists say southern Israel and parts of central Israel will continue to have high levels of dust in the air.

Rain is expected Wednesday morning in northern Israel, later reaching central Israel with the possibility of rain also in the northern Negev.

Snow is expected to fall in parts of northern Israel beginning Wednesday afternoon, reaching high altitude locations in central Israel, including Jerusalem, by the evening.