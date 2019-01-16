Israeli forces uncover weapons factory in Samaria

IDF locates factory in Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem used to manufacture weapons.

Israeli security forces operating in Samaria on Tuesday discovered a weapons factory in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus).

In a joint operation of the IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency, and Israeli police, Israeli security personnel raided the factory, confiscating equipment and materials used to produce weapons, an IDF spokesperson reported Wednesday morning.

“Yesterday, IDF troops along with the Israeli Police and the [Shin Bet] ISA agents uncovered a weapons manufacturing warehouse in the city of Nablus. The troops confiscated six manufacturing machines that were found in the warehouse and were used for illegal weapons manufacturing.”



“The IDF will continue to operate as part of its campaign against illegal weapons.”