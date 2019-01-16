Gal Gadot to voice Wonder Woman in ‘The Lego Movie 2’

Israeli actress to voice Wonder Woman in sequel to Lego Movie, slated for February 2019 release.

Gal Gadot will be heard as Wonder Woman long before the sequel to her megahit film is screened in 2020.

Gadot will voice the character in “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” which will open next month in U.S. theaters, according to movie blogs and fan sites, including Flickering Myth.

The Israeli actress will be joined by several others who portray DC characters on the big screen, with Jason Momoa voicing Aquaman and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn from “Suicide Squad.”

“The Lego Movie” was released before Gadot first performed as Wonder Woman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”