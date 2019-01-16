'The attacks on Mandelblit won't affect him'

Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri spoke on Tuesday evening at a conference at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya and said that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to make his decision in the investigations against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as soon as possible.

"The discussions are conducted intensively. The Attorney General and the State Attorney, we the deputies, the district attorney and the attorneys who deal with it, are working night and day, simple as that,” said Nizri

"We are at the crucial stage of the discussions," he continued. "The discussions began before the elections were announced, and since then we have been are acting in accordance with the Attorney General's instructions, which say that the treatment of files that were transferred from the police to the State Prosecutor's Office continue as usual.”

"We are making an effort to reach a decision as soon as possible, and I assume that the Attorney General will make his decision as soon as possible. The Attorney General said this even before the elections, there is a public interest that the decisions will be made soon. There are also arguments from the other side about delays, and these are of course empty claims," noted Nizri.

The Deputy Attorney General added, "The attacks against the Attorney General will not affect him. These statements are dangerous because they undermine the trust in the Attorney General's considerations. The attacks by the politicians send a problematic message to the public and cause it to lose faith in the legal system. To think that attacks from here and there will change when the Attorney General will make the decision? Don’t waste your time.”