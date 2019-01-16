The new names on Gantz's radar

Former IDF Chief of Staff continues his efforts to put together a list ahead of the elections, and is turning to some surprising names.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, chairman of the Hosen Yisrael (Israel Resilience) party, met with television presenter Miki Haimovich as part of his efforts to form his party's list for the elections for the 21st Knesset, Hadashot TV reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Haimovich received an offer to be placed in one of the top five spots on Gantz’s list, and is seriously considering the proposal.

Haimovich, who hosted the main editions of Channel 2 News and Channel 10 News for nearly 20 years, is today a prominent activist in the fight against consumption of meat.

Miki Haimovich did not deny the meeting but refused to comment further on the matter. Hosen Yisrael said, "We do not discuss the many names that have come up in recent weeks – as a matter of policy we do not confirm or deny any name.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Channel 10 News reported that Gantz recently met with Asaf Zamir, the former deputy mayor of Tel Aviv, who lost the race for mayor to incumbent mayor Ron Huldai this past October. Zamir had not yet responded to Gantz's offer, according to the report.