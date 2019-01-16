Slain couple's neighbor: We heard shouting from the apartment

Neighbor of slain Jerusalem couple Tamar and Yehuda Kaduri says he heard shouts from the apartment on Thursday.

The police are continuing to investigate the double murder of Tamar and Yehuda Kaduri, who were found dead in their apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday.

Freddy Baruch, who lives with his wife in the same building, told Hadashot TV in an interview on Tuesday, "We were going up the stairs on Thursday around noon. Our door was open and we heard both of them shouting, especially Tami."

"It may have been a critical moment, to this day I regret [not having looked into what was going on]," Baruch added. "We feel guilty that we did not go inside to investigate. It hurts us so much. My wife and I could not sleep at night."

Authorities discovered the couple dead on Sunday, with signs of violence on the bodies which police said made it clear the two had been murdered.

The discovery was made after concerned relatives of the couple contacted police. Family members noted that no one had been able to reach the Kaduris since Thursday.

Police suspect that the couple were slain on Thursday – a day after a stabbing attack at a nearby bus stop on the same street.

The timing and location of the double homicide has raised concerns that the killer may be the same man responsible for the stabbing attack.

According to reports, there has been a significant development in the murder investigation, but it is not yet clear whether it will be able to assist in solving the case.

Police have not yet reached a conclusion as to the background to the murder and whether it was a nationalistic incident. A gag order has been imposed on all details of the investigation.