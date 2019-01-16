The power of a positive attitude in life

Use positive thinking for powerfully positive results.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston,

Smiling teenager
Smiling teenager
iStock

The so-called Law of Attraction theorizes that good comes to those who approach life with a winning attitude.

There is obviously truth to this, but exactly the way many people think.

Tags:Radio, Ask the Rabbi

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top