

Second Lady Karen Pence resumes teaching position Wife of US VP Mike Pence returns to the classroom as an art teacher in a Virginia elementary school. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Reuters Mike and Karen Pence Karen Pence is back in the classroom, not as the Second Lady of the United States, but as Mrs. Pence to teach art classes for children at an elementary school in Northern Virginia, the Office of the Second Lady announced on Tuesday. Mrs. Pence will teach twice a week at Immanuel Christian School until May. Mrs. Pence accepted this wonderful opportunity to teach art in early December 2018.



“I am excited to be back in the classroom and doing what I love to do, which is to teach art to elementary students,” said Mrs. Pence. “I have missed teaching art, and it’s great to return to the school where I taught art for twelve years.”



Karen Pence dedicated 25 years in the classroom as an elementary school teacher before becoming the First Lady of Indiana in January 2013. She spent 12 years as an art teacher at Immanuel Christian School, and the other years at public and private schools in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mrs. Pence earned a B.S. and M.S. in Elementary Education from Butler University in Indianapolis. She is an award-winning watercolor artist.

