Ivanka Trump asked to help select new World Bank head

US Treasury Secretary asks president's daughter, who has worked with World Bank, to help pick its next leader.

Ivanka Trump will assist U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in choosing the new head of the World Bank.

Trump, the Jewish daughter of President Donald Trump, had been rumored to be a contender for the position, The New York Times reported.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced last week that he was stepping down. He was nominated in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

Jessica Ditto, a White House spokeswoman, told The Times that Ivanka Trump was asked to be involved because “she’s worked closely with the World Bank’s leadership for the past two years.”

The position always has gone to an American. The president nominates a candidate and member countries of the World Bank vote on the choice.

Trump, an entrepreneur, has been criticized in the past for her involvement with the World Bank.