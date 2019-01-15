Jewish judge named to Florida Supreme Court at his day school

Robert Luck announced as new state Supreme Court Justice at Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach

Jewish judge in Miami was named to the Florida Supreme Court at the Jewish day school where he attended kindergarten, finishing the ceremony by reciting a Jewish prayer.

The appointment of Robert Luck, 39, was announced Monday at the Samuel Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach. Luck’s children attend the school.

Florida’s new governor, Ron DeSantis, was on hand for the announcement, which featured a large Israeli flag displayed behind the lectern, The Associated Press reported.

Luck, who now serves on the 3rd District Court of Appeal, is the first Jewish justice appointed to Florida’s highest court in 20 years, according to the Miami Herald.

Luck, known as a conservative, is a former Miami federal prosecutor and Circuit Court judge.

He recited a blessing from the Amidah prayer, Politico reported: “You grace humans with wisdom and teach humanity perception. Bestow upon us Your knowledge, insight and understanding. Blessed are you the grantor of wisdom.”

The Zionist Organization of America praised the appointment, saying Luck “strongly respects the rule of law and will not be an ‘activist’ judge who ignores what the framers and legislators intended.”