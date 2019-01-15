Yes to national service, no to military coercion'

Religious girls demonstrate against Education Ministry decision to fund groups that encourage them to join the IDF.

Dozens of girls demonstrated Tuesday afternoon against the Education Ministry, demanding that the ministry refrain from "brainwashing," which they claim is aimed at female students in religious schools to compel them to enlist in the IDF.

The demonstrated was initiated by the "Hotam" organization following the approval of the budgetary regulation to support organizations that prepare for the recruitment of religious girls to the IDF.

The demonstrators demanded that the ministry respect their choice to serve in the national service, and to stop bringing in organizations that seek to undermine their choice and persuade them to join the army.

"Religious girls who want to make a significant contribution to society and to the state within the framework of national service find themselves being attacked from the front and the back," said Amital Bareli, the director of the Hotam organization.

"On the one hand, the recruitment bureaus decided to act as a modesty watch, checking the length of the skirt and sleeve, claiming that they do not meet the strict standards of their 'parameters' and are not religious enough for national service, , The Education Ministry sends associations to explain why they should enlist, and that the national service is not a significant contribution.

"These moves leave the girls alone in front of a system that tramples their beliefs and perceptions and undermines their religious identity," he added.