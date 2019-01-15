Netanyahu expects to work together with Smotrich

PM congratulates MK Bezalel Smotrich on his election as the National Union chairman, hopes they can work together to keep right in power.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called the new Chairman of the National Union Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich.

Netanyahu wished Smotrich good luck in leading the party and expressed the hope that the right could maintain its power in the next Knesset.

The prime minister told Smotrich that he expects the joint work between their respective parties to continue in the coming years.

The National Union Party elected MK Smotrich to be its chairman yesterday. The party also chose its list for the upcoming Knesset elections. In addition to chairman-elect Smotrich, the list includes Secretary-General of National Union: Ofir Sofer, former MK Orit Struk, Yossi Cohen, and Amichai Eliyahu.

"Religious Zionism is leading in all aspects of life in the State of Israel, in the army, in settlement throughout the country, and we'll continue to lead in politics as well," Smotrich said.

"I'm happy and proud of our team and from today we're reconnecting as a community, reconnecting to the Torah, to doing, to the field. We're embarking on a new path with all our might."





