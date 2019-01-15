Meretz propaganda denies Ayelet Shaked color

New Right: 'In real life Ayelet is in color, not black and white. If you have no color image of Shaked, we're happy to pass one on to you.'

In what appears to be an attempt to level the playing field, Meretz election campaign propaganda juxtaposes a highly complimentary color photograph of Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg with a black-and-white photo of New Right candidate Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked looking sternly to the side.

The photographs include a caption reading: "Where are you on democracy? The Supreme Court - where do you [2nd person fem. - MS] stand? Most Israelis think Meretz."

Shaked's party the New Right tweeted the Meretz poster with the comment "In real life Ayelet Shaked is in color, not black and white.

"If you do not have a color image of Shaked, we'll be happy to pass one on to you. It probably wasn't on purpose."