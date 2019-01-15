Jerusalem prepares for snow: Classes to end early

Jerusalem mayor orders schools to close at 3 PM on Wednesday in face of possible snowstorm.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon has decided that schools in the capital will end early on Wednesday in light of forecasts of inclement weather.

According to the forecasts, there is a possibility of snowfall beginning Wednesday afternoon. All schools will therefore end at 3 PM.

The directive applies to studies in grade schools, kindergartens, day care centers, and special education institutions. Special transportation will be provided to bring students home.

The decision was made during an assessment of the situation held by the municipality together with all the relevant emergency and professional bodies, including the Israel Police and the Home Front Command.





