Watch: Chiefs of staff pay tribute to fallen soldiers of Israel

Outgoing Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and the incoming Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi visited the National Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl on Tuesday afternoon.
During the visit they laid a wreath and lit a memorial candle in memory of fallen soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces who fell for the defense of the country.
The 21st Chief of Staff and the 22nd Chief of Staff saluted the memory of their comrades, commanders and subordinates who fell in the line of duty for the defense of the people and the land.
