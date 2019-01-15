Tel Aviv approves 'tent city' ahead of Eurovision

Tel Aviv is getting ready to host the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and is anticipating record-high demands of overnight stays in the city.

The municipality is in the process of implementing creative solutions to accommodate the influx of visitors, and approved the building of a temporary campsite.

The campsite will be set up in the Yarkon Park (Ganei Yehoshua), the largest urban park in Israel, which is located at a walking distance from EXPO Tel Aviv, where Eurovision will take place. The “tent city” will operate for a period of two months; May and June which are filled with international events, including Eurovision and the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, which is the city's largest annual event.

The campsite will host up to 2,000 guests and will include showering areas, a recreation and party area, food and beverages stalls and a bike rental spot. A shuttle service will be available from the camping area to the Eurovision Village; the main Eurovision entertainment venue located at Charles Clore Seaside Park.

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place in Tel Aviv between the 14th and 18th of May. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 international participants. Over the last 3 years, the number of international visitors to Tel Aviv has almost doubled and is expected to reach an overall new all-time high in 2019.

According to Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo, Ron Huldai, “The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is planning to host an extraordinary Eurovision experience for the thousands of tourists who are expected to visit Tel Aviv. The ‘tent city’ is just one example of the many initiatives we are working on, in order to create the perfect tourist experience and make sure that visitors can enjoy everything that the city has to offer. Tourists staying at the camping ground in ‘The Central Park of Tel Aviv’ will benefit from affordable accommodation and will be able to enjoy the Eurovision vibe just steps away from Expo Tel Aviv.”

Minister of Tourism, Yariv Levin, said: “Tourism in Israel reached an all-time high this year; this momentum creates new challenges, especially in regards to accommodation. This is highly noticeable during the months where major international events such as the Eurovision Song Contest are taking place.”