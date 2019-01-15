A very 'special couple'

Shoshi and Zevi of Jerusalem may look like any other young married couple. They laugh, they smile, and they remember their recent wedding very fondly. However, Shoshi and Zevi are different to any other married couple you know.

“I’m what you might call ‘special,’” Shoshi says. Special needs adults often find themselves in a difficult situation: they may have learned to interact with others, learned to care for themselves and other life skills but the opportunity to build their own home is usually out of their reach.

“I wanted a wedding too. I wanted to get married and live in a house of my own. Everyone said it would be impossible. How will you find a chassan? How will you take care of the house by yourself? This was my dream, but I couldn’t do it alone.”

There is only one organization in Israel that enables special people to marry and live together according to Torah guidelines: Alei Siach.

“Alei Siach were the only ones who were willing to help me. They found a chassan for me, now my husband Zevi. They didn’t just leave us to work this out on our own. Alei Siach helped us prepare for the wedding and for life together.”

Pre-wedding lessons on family life and running a household, jobs for both the husband and the wife, mentors and weekly check-ins: these are just some of the features of the Alei Siach assisted marriage program. They make it possible for special couples to fulfill their dreams of marriage, just like everyone else.

A unique “Hachnasat Kallah” fund for special couples has been set up. Anyone wishing to bring a ‘special’ couple’s dream come true may contribute.



CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN.