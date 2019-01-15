'I'm certain it's the same terrorist'

Teen who was stabbed in Armon Hanatziv sure that her attacker also murdered Jerusalem couple found dead in their home.

15-year-old Hadar Bezalel, who was attacked last week in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, is convinced that the person who attacked her with a knife and fled the scene is the same person who murdered Yehuda and Tamar Kaduri, whose bodies were discovered on Sunday.

"I thought he choked me at first, and then I saw that I was bleeding," Betzalel told Hadashot TV on Monday, recalling the incident last Wednesday morning. "He fled, I could not see. I think it was a terrorist.” Bezalel, who was lightly wounded, has been afraid to leave her home since the stabbing.

So far there is no breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Tamar and Yehuda Kaduri. Officials are not ruling out a nationalistic motive but are also investigating the possibility that the murder was criminal in nature. The police are examining the possibility of a connection between the murder of the couple to the stabbing of Hadar.

Hadar's mother, Meirav, is also convinced that there is a connection between the two incidents and that the attacker was nationalistically motivated.

"The two incidents occurred a short time after one another. My daughter was attacked on Wednesday and on Thursday the daughter of the couple was no longer able to reach them," she said. "The locations of the two incidents were also very close to one another,” added the mother.

Tamar and Yehuda Kaduri, who were laid to rest on Monday evening, are survived by their three children. A gag order has been imposed on the details of the investigation.