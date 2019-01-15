Jewish Home Director General: "We will be an influential and decisive factor in the Knesset and in the next government."

The Jewish Home party on Monday evening congratulated MK Bezalel Smotrich on his election as chairman of the National Union.

In its statement, the party also thanked Minister Uri Ariel "for his long service for the people of Israel and for the fruitful and useful partnership with the party."

Jewish Home Director General Nir Orbach said, "After the process of assembling the Jewish Home list for the Knesset is completed, we intend to join forces so that we will be an influential and decisive factor in the Knesset and in the next government for religious Zionism in particular and for Israel in general.”

Smotrich defeated Ariel for the leadership of the National Union after winning 83 votes of members of the Central Committee, compared to 40 votes for Ariel.

Minister Ariel did not run for a spot on the National Union Knesset list, only for its leadership, and therefore will not serve in the next Knesset - after 18 years in politics.

The National Union list, in addition to Smotrich in the number one spot, will include National Union Secretary-General Ofir Sofer, former MK Orit Strook, Yossi Cohen and Amichai Eliyahu.

The HaYamin HeHadash (New Right) party headed by Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked said on Monday evening, "We congratulate Bezalel Smotrich on his election as chairman of the National Union. He is a man of ideology. Now each in his own way will work to increase the power of the rightist bloc for the future of the state and for the sake of the integrity of our country. We thank Minister Uri Ariel for his many years of activity, which will be inscribed in the history of Zionism.”