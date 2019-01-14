Hundreds at funeral of J'lem murdered couple; terror suspected

'My mother went through three terror attacks and didn't leave house for fear something would happen,' said Rabbi Nitai Kadouri.

Hundreds of people are taking part in the funeral of Yehuda and Tamar Kadouri, who were found unconscious Sunday in an apartment in Jerusalem's Armon Hanetziv neighborhood, with signs of violence on their bodies.

Rabbi Nitai Kadouri, son of the murdered, eulogized, "We've become orphans with no father or mother. Father, I can't. I'm younger than you. When it was difficult you'd always say that our lives are better than others. Mom, every Shabbat we came you'd always invest hard work," the son said. "My mother went through three terror attacks and didn't leave the house for fear something would happen. In the end the disaster happened inside their house.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for what couldn't do and thank you. I don't understand how the terrorist was able to look at my father's good face and do it. Surely it was only from fear that mother's soul went out."

The police investigation so far raised suspicion the couple was apparently murdered last weekend. Police are also investigating the suspicion that the murder was "motivated by a background of nationalism".

Last Wednesday a 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the same area while standing at a bus stop. A Magen David Adom team gave her initial treatment and evacuated her while she was conscious, with a stab wound in her hand and neck and in light to moderate condition, to Shaare Zedek Hospital in the city.

According to preliminary reports, the girl told police investigators she was attacked by an Arab-looking man who stabbed her at the entrance to the building.