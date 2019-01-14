National Union party Chairman-elect MK Betzalel Smotrich told Arutz Sheva his direction is "forward to uniting religious Zionism."

"I very much thank the National Union members for the enormous trust I received from them. This is a tremendous responsibility on my shoulders, and I' sending from here a big hug to my mentor and teacher Uri Ariel. I have great love for him, and great appreciation... I hope he finds the place and ability to continue to contribute to the Jewish People. I hope our paths will yet cross; I see it happening with G-d's help.

"My direction is forward to unite all of religious Zionism, to bring them ready for the elections... It's possible; I see a religious Zionism that's alive and vigorous.

"My message to religious Zionists is that one doesn't leave one's home. Everyone understand the importance of community. Private individuals are important, but they're not power. A community is political power, financial power, cultural power and the ability to have an effect on Israel's values. For that we need to remain with our pride as individuals and our feeling of belonging and mission; I believe people want that and will understand that and will all come back home," Smotrich said.