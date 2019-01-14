Satellite images indicate Tehran preparing to launch satellite to space on missile despite UN restrictions on advanced missile development.

Iran remains unmoved by restrictions imposed by the United Nations on developing advanced missiles and is preparing to launch an observation satellite from the space center in the city of Saman.

Satellite images from recent days published this evening show that one of the advanced Iranian-made missiles will carry the satellite.

The pictures show the launch site already in final stages of preparation.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted the launch of an Iranian satellite could lead to an intensification of sanctions against the country.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports that on December 22, 2018, Iran's Channel 1 aired a short animated video about the Iranian missile capabilities.

The report said: "In 2015, Iran tested for the first time its long-range ballistic missile, which can be controlled and guided until it hits the target. The Emad Missile has a range of 2,500 km and can easily hit targets in Russia, Eastern Europe, western China, north-eastern Africa, and large parts of India."

The report also showed an animation of the missile flying around the globe and passing the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids, the Kremlin, and other landmarks.