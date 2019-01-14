National Union Chairman: Betzalel Smotrich

Members of party's Central Committee choose MK Smotrich as party leader over Uri Ariel.

The National Union party this evening chose MK Betzalel Smotrich as Chairman to lead the party in the next Knesset elections.

The members of the Central Committee preferred MK Smotrich to the party leader of the last two terms, Minister Uri Ariel.

Minister Ariel won 40 votes, while MK Smotrich won 83 votes of the central committee's members, and 123 of the 129 central committee members participated in the vote.

Polls are now being reopened for about an hour for Knesset list elections.

In the elections to the list of candidates (in alphabetical order): Nachi Eyal, Amichai Eliyahu, Naama Zarbiv, Amitai Cohen, Yossi Cohen, Yaakov Meyuchas, Ophir Sofer, Orit Struck, Betzalel Smotrich (if he is not elected Chairman) and Moshe Peretz.

Announcement of the election results to the list is expected at approximately 21:45.

The National Union list is expected to run in the elections for the 21st Knesset as part of a unified list that will apparently include the Jewish Home list and possibly other political bodies.





