Snow preparations in Jerusalem being completed

The Jerusalem Municipality is preparing for the possibility that snow will fall on Wednesday, and according to the forecast may also accumulate to several centimeters.

The Municipality will employ about 150 snow plows, tractors, salt spreaders, and engineering tools to clear the main roads, and will also supply 250 tons of salt to disperse and melt the snow.

In the event of snowfall, leveling work will be carried out on the main roads to allow response by the emergency and rescue forces. Residents are asked not to drive in private cars and to listen to relevant instructions for traveling on roads inside and outside the city.

The municipal emergency headquarters is completing preparations for stormy weather and notes that there may be disruptions throughout the city.

The Jerusalem Municipality website will operate a snow site where the residents will be able to receive updated information from all city authorities about the state of city roads, the education system, public transportation, electricity, and more.

The Education Director also conducts assessments regarding cancelling studies during and after the snow. Because of the responsibility to protect children's safety, notifications regarding studies will be made according to situation assessments, and should be updated in the media and on the municipal website.

The Department of Welfare and Public Health Services deals with homeless people, with handicapped people, the elderly, and also responds to residents' requests.

Mayor Moshe Leon said "the Jerusalem municipality is completing preparations for the possibility of snow. The welfare department, the City Beautification wing, and the veterinary service are prepared to handle any scenario.

"Along with the celebration we hope will be, snow also requires personal preparation by residents who are required to act with discretion and responsibility and to obey municipality and security forces' instructions," added Leon.