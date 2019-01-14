Active shooter takes hostages at NJ UPS facility

'UPS working with law enforcement as they respond to active shooter situation at one of company’s supply chain processing facilities in NJ.'

A man entered a New Jersey United Parcel Service (UPS) facility and fired shots into the ceiling before taking his ex-girlfriend and another person hostage, NBC News reported. No injuries were reported, and the current status of the shooter is unknown.

Local news outlet ABC6 reported police could be seen taking cover behind vehicles parked outside the facility, and armed police could be seen swarming an office door. FBI agents also arrived to assist the officers.

UPS released a statement saying, "UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time."