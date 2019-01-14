Pres visits kids from developing countries with heart conditions

President Reuven Rivlin today visited "Save a Child’s Heart" at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

Save a Child’s Heart was established in 1995 at Wolfson Medical Center to improve medical treatment for children from developing countries who suffer from cardiac conditions and to establish treatment centers in those countries. The organization’s medical staff gives life-saving cardiac treatment and medical care to children from developing countries, trains doctors and nurses from all around the world in Israel, and sends surgical and teaching missions to partner countries.

Director of the Wolfson Medical Center Dr Anat Angel; International President of Save a Child’s Heart Prof. Arie Schachner; Chair of Save a Child’s Heart Yoram Cohen; and ambassadors from Cameroon, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, the European Union, France, Germany, Ghana, Rwanda, Switzerland, Tanzania, and Zambia also participated in the event.

“We often quote the saying ‘he who saves a single life is as if he has saved the whole world’. Behind each heart is not just a child, but a family, friends and community – a whole world,” said the president at the beginning of his remarks. “You know no borders, no race, no religion and no gender. You give your hearts to children in need. It is no surprise that "Save a Child's Heart" has been recognized by the UN. Dr. Ami Cohen, the founder of Save a Child's Heart, died tragically. But you, the wonderful staff and volunteers of this project, keep his mission alive.”

The President continued, “It's a wonderful example of how Israeli excellence works together with our concern and sense of obligation towards humanity. Israel was once a developing country. We became the start-up nation because we needed these solutions.”

In conclusion, the President thanked the ambassadors who joined his visit and said that there were further opportunities for cooperation on similar projects in different fields: “We can cooperate with your countries in more projects like this, in the fields of medicine, food, agri-tech, and water. We can make the world a better place by working together.”