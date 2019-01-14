National Union launches primaries

128 members of party's central committee elect chairman and members of next Knesset list this evening.

The National Union party is holding internal elections for the chairmanship of the National Union and the party's list for the next Knesset.

The vote is being held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem.

At 19:30 the winner of the position will be declared party chairman, with the incumbent chairman, Minister Uri Ariel, and MK Betzalel Smotrich running.

After the announcement, polling stations will be opened for about an hour to elect the list, and within a short time the votes will be counted and the Knesset list will also be announced.





