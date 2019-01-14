Jerusalem neighborhood gripped by panic after murders

Residents of Armon Hanatziv neighborhood 'living in fear' following stabbing attack, double homicide. 'My kids can't live like this.'

Residents of a neighborhood in southeastern Jerusalem say they are now living in terror following a double homicide and stabbing attack, with suspicions the two incidents may be linked – and may have been terrorist attacks.

Mordechai Elkahi Street, a residential area off of David Raziel Street, sits on the northwestern edge of the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood (also known as East Talpiot) in southeast Jerusalem.

Last Wednesday, a teenage girl was stabbed at a bus stop on Elkahi Street by a man of “Arabic appearance”. She was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in light-to-moderate condition.

On Sunday, police discovered an elderly couple dead in their apartment on Elkahi Street, the victims of an apparent double murder.

The victims, 71-year-old Yehuda Kaduri and his wife, 68-year-old Tamar Kaduri, had likely been murdered on Thursday – the day after the bus stop stabbing.

With police investigating “all directions” in the double homicide, residents expressed concern over the general decline in security in the neighborhood – and the possibility that the two incidents were acts of terror targeting the area’s Jewish population.

“I’ve lived here for 42 years,” Ami told Arutz Sheva Monday, and I never saw the kinds of things that have been happening in the last few years. Just a week ago a girl was stabbed. The level of security here has plummeted, and we are fearful every day.”

“I have small children who are learning in the school here, and it’s frightening. I’m always keeping my eyes open. At night you can see all these people who aren’t from around here walking around the neighborhood. We need to wake up and see how we can restore security to the neighborhood, even if that means taking a private security company.”

Ronit, a neighbor of the murdered couple, said that even her daughter, an officer in the Border Police, was afraid to travel in the neighborhood.

“I’ve lived here for eight years, and there is no security. My daughter is in the Border Police, and I need to take her to her base because she’s frightened.”

“I knew the Kaduris, they were nice, quiet people,” Ronit continued, adding that in the wake of the murders, she had decided to move out of the neighborhood.

“Yesterday I put the house up for sale. I can’t keep living here. My kids can’t live with this kind of fear. I don’t feel secure living here or raising my kids here. Yesterday we stayed home in fear. We can’t live like that.”

Hebrew video: