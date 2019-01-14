Report: Joe Biden to announce presidential bid Tuesday

Former Vice President to make a decision 'very soon' regarding possible presidential bid, say relatives.

According to reports by Axios and The New York Times, Former Vice President Joe Biden may throw his hat in for the 2020 United States presidential election. The reports have cited the former VP’s youngest brother Frank Biden, who said Joe Biden will make his final decision "very soon".

A resident of Palm Beach, Florida the younger Biden has told his local paper The Palm Beach Post, “I think we’re going to run. You can say that ‘Frank thinks his brother’s going to run.’ Now, he could surprise me. But I know the family’s behind him 100 percent.”

January 15 has been put as a possible date for Biden to announce his candidacy.

President Trump dismissed Biden's viability as a candidate, calling him a “1-percenter”, saying that Biden “ran two or three times, he’s never above 1 percent. And then [Barack] Obama came along and took him off the trash heap, and he became vice president, and now he’s leading.”

Several Democrats have already announced plans to run for their party's nomination.

Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has served in Iraq, announced her bid on Friday.

A few other names have come up as possible candidates as well, including Julian Castro, a former housing secretary under Barack Obama.

Other candidates are Richard Ojeda, John Delaney and Andrew Yang.

Ojeda is a retired Army Major who served as a State senator in West Virginia. Delaney is a politician businessman who served as a Maryland congressman. Yang is an American entrepreneur who has worked with startup companies and was an Ambassador of Global Entrepreneur in the Obama administration.