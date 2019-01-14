Jerusalem double murder victims identified

Police probing 'all directions' in double homicide, as neighbors fear killings may have been act of terror following bus stop stabbing.

Authorities have identified the victims of an apparent double murder in the capital, less than a day after the victims’ remains were recovered from their apartment.

Police and emergency teams discovered the couple dead on Sunday, with signs of violence on the bodies which police said made it clear the two had been murdered.

On Monday, police identified the victims as Yehuda 71, and Tamar Kaduri 68.

The discovery was made after relatives of the couple became concerned after they were unable to reach them by phone for several days. Relatives say that since Thursday they had not spoken with the Kaduris.

Police suspect that the couple were slain on Thursday – a day after a stabbing attack at a nearby bus stop.

During the attack, a 15-year-old girl was wounded by a man she described as being of “Arabic appearance”. She was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in light-to-moderate condition.

While police have refused to divulge details from the investigation, saying only that “all directions” were being examined, some neighbors have expressed concern that the double homicide may have been an act of terror perpetrated by the terrorist involved in the bus stop stabbing.

Investigators say the two victims in the apartment were stabbed, but that the cause of death did not appear to be the stab wounds, with other “signs of violence” found on the bodies.