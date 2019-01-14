Minister Ariel: Fire Bennett or Shaked from the Cabinet

National Union chairman Uri Ariel sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu demanding that he fire either Naftali Bennett or Ayelet Shaked from the Political-Security Cabinet because of their leaving the Jewish Home party and establishing HaYamin HeHadash (the New Right), Hadashot TV reported on Sunday.

Ariel seeks to be appointed a Cabinet member instead of one of them, according to the report.

In a letter sent to the prime minister's office on Sunday morning, Ariel wrote that Bennett and Shaked had entered the Political-Security Cabinet because they were representatives of the Jewish Home and after coalition negotiations between the Likud and Jewish Home parties.

Ariel wrote that, from the moment they abandoned Jewish Home in favor of the New Right, Bennett and Shaked leave behind not only debts but also rights, and therefore the dismissal of one of them is at least obligatory.

Minister Ariel's office refused to comment on the report.