Two seriously injured in fire in Ofakim

Fire breaks out in apartment in Ofakim, west of Be'er Sheva. Paramedics treat two victims.

Two people were seriously injured overnight Sunday in a fire that broke out in an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in the southern Israeli city of Ofakim, located west of Be’er Sheva.

Magen David Adom paramedics rescued the two victims from the apartment and provided them with medical treatment.

Last week, a 60-year-old man died in a fire broke that out in a building in Kiryat Shmona.

The man was transferred to the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat, where he was pronounced dead a day later.

In another incident, a man about 65 years of age was moderately injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment in a four-story building in Haifa.

He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in the city, suffering from smoke inhalation.