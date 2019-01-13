Was crash victim killed in stone-throwing attack?

Police examining claims that Israeli woman killed in Samaria crash had been attacked by stone-throwers while driving, causing the accident.

An Israeli woman who died in a car accident Sunday afternoon may have been the victim of an Arab terror attack, residents of Ateret say.

Police are investigating claims raised by relatives and neighbors of an Israeli woman killed in a car accident in Samaria Sunday that the fatal crash was caused by stones thrown at the victim’s car as she drive near her hometown of Ateret.

Thirty-year-old Hadas Tapuhi was killed Sunday afternoon when her car collided with a truck in a head-on collision.

The accident occurred on Route 465, near the Israeli town of Ateret in the Binyamin district of Samaria.

Tapuhi is survived by her husband and four children.

A second person was lightly injured in the accident.

Residents of Ateret say IDF soldiers who responded to the accident found signs that stones had been thrown just before the fatal crash, raising the possibility that the accident was caused by the stone-throwers, with Tapuhi either losing control of her vehicle, or swerving to avoid the stones being thrown.

The stretch of Route 465 where the accident occurred is frequently targeted by Arab stone-throwers from the nearby village of Umm Safa.