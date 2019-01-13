Miami Heat forward honors Jewish teen who fell to his death

Orthodox Jewish teen who feel to his death honored by Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow at Thursday game against the Celtics.

A Miami Heat basketball player honored a Florida Jewish teen who fell nine stories to his death.

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow on Thursday wrote “RIP Sammy Farkas” on his black shoes in white marker for a home game against the Boston Celtics.

Samuel Farkas of Miami Beach was locked out of his family’s ninth-floor condo on Tuesday evening and was trying to climb down the balcony from the floor above when he lost his grip and fell to his death, police told the local media.

His 16th birthday would have been on Wednesday. He was a sophomore at the Hebrew Academy, a Modern Orthodox school in Miami Beach.

“I heard about it and it’s something I think a lot of people do, especially with the amount of apartments in Miami,” Winslow, who has lived in Miami-Dade County since 2015 when he was drafted by the Heat, told the Miami Herald in the locker room after the Heat’s win. “I know people personally that have done it and looking back at it probably shouldn’t have let them do it or that sort of thing, so it’s just a tough situation, especially for that family.”