

Woman killed, man seriously injured in Samaria car accident 25-year-old woman killed, 35-year-old man seriously injured in collision between private vehicle and truck on Route 60. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Spokesperson of Judea and Samaria Firefighters The private vehicle involved in the accident A 25-year-old woman was killed in a car accident on Sunday between an Israeli private vehicle and an Israeli truck on Route 60 in the eastern Binyamin region north of Jerusalem.



A 35-year-old man traveling with her in the private vehicle was seriously injured. An MDA team determined the death of the woman and is now evacuating the injured man, who suffers from a head injury, to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital while he is anesthetized and connected to a respirator.



The truck driver involved in the accident was lightly injured, treated by an MDA team at the scene of the accident, and did not need to be evacuated to a hospital.



The fire department was active in the rescue of the trapped persons from the private vehicle, noting that the rescue was complicated due to the nature of the collision.



Police forces were called to the scene of the accident. Traffic examiners opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Route 60 is closed to traffic in both directions.

