'For the sake of truth, action was necessary'

In letter to (anonymous) philanthropist, Rabbi Druckman explains for the first time why he remained silent over Rabbi Moti Alon saga.

From the letter you wrote me, I sense your deep pain regarding my silence in response to the information that recently appeared regarding Rabbi Mordechai Alon. You specifically emphasized your pain at the insults leveled against me, to the point of accusing me of bearing responsibility for what transpired.

To be honest, I am also pained by what they wrote about me, but that isn’t what truly counts. What counts is the truth, and that is my guiding light. I felt that for the sake of truth, it was necessary to take action, as opposed to just talking.

As soon as I received the information, and after conferring with other rabbis, I delivered an order that Rabbi Alon should not be allowed to relay lectures or host any other public activities for the greater public, and that he should not have any private meetings with youth.

Obviously, following our obligation to fulfill the commandment, “V’haya machanecha kadosh, and your camps shall be holy,” we must take every necessary action in order to create a safe, protective and respectful environment for everyone.

Any man or woman, adolescent or youth, who feels that inappropriate activities are taking place around him or her should, without fear or concern, approach an adult or authority figure who can help them, as required by law, Torah and ethics.

Furthermore, if I am personally capable of assisting anyone who was injured, they are welcome to turn to me, and I will do everything in my power to help them.

You are welcome to relay this message to any relevant party.

With the blessings of Torah and in friendship,

Rabbi Chaim Druckman serves as rosh yeshiva of Yeshivat Ohr Etzion, and is the head of the Bnei Akiva Youth Movement and Center for Bnei Akiva Yeshivot