Watch: Post-Shabbat 'Melaveh Malka' at Shin Bet facility

About 100 supporters arrive at Shin Bet facility in Petah Tikvah, where minor suspected in Arab woman’s death is still being detained.

About 100 supports arrived at the Shin Bet’s Petach Tikvah facility for a Melaveh Malka, a traditional post-Shabbat celebration, of dancing and singing.

Two weeks ago, on December 30, 2018, two suspects and a young man were arrested at their Yeshiva in the Samaria area in a Shin Bet raid. A gag order of the arrest was initially put by the court and the three were forbidden to meet with their attorneys.

It was later revealed that they were suspected of being involved in the death of an Arab woman who's husband claimed died from rocks being thrown at their car while they were driving.

A week later, another two minors were arrested as well. They were also forbidden from meeting their attorneys.

On January 7, one of the suspects spoke to Judge Guy Avnon, of the Rishon Letzion Municipal Court, behind closed doors. He had told the judge of the he trauma he had gone through during a prolonged Shin Bet interrogation, including being shackled from behind for hours, enduring shouts, cursing and humiliation by Shin Bet officers.

The judge ordered that the Department of Complaints of Interrogees be put under investigation for handling the interrogation in such a violent manner.

On January 10, Shin Bet announced that four of the five suspects were to be released to house arrest.

Attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu Organization said at the time that he expects the police and Shin Bet to apologize to the youths, their parents and their rabbis.