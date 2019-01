Two young persons climb electric pole in central Israeli city of Rishon Letzion. Young woman electrocuted and her death confirmed.

On Saturday, a young man and woman in their 20s climbed an electric pole in Rishon Letzion.

A Search and rescue team called to the scene removed the two from the post.

Magen David Adom medics that arrived found the woman unconscious, with signs of electrocution. They were forced to determine her death at the scene.

The male removed from the electric pole was unharmed and did not need medical attention.