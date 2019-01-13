Outgoing Chief of Staff - Up close and personal

As Lt. Gen. Eisenkot approaches the end of his tenure, IDF Spokesperson releases for publication the 'informal' album of 4 years of service.

Chief of the General Staff meeting his son during the Commando Brigade exercise

As IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot approaches the end of his tenure, the IDF spokesperson released a series of pictures documenting his 4 years of service as Israel's top military official.

The pictures include moments of Eisenkot at work during operational assessments and military exercises, as well as during visits with bereaved families, with new technologies, with new recruits, with his family, and with his son in the Commando Brigade during a training exercise.





