Kahlon: Can't argue with PM's feelings about investigations

Finance Minister reiterates he would not sit in a government headed by Netanyahu if he is indicted after a hearing.

Finance Minister and Kulanu party chairman Moshe Kahlon on Saturday night reiterated his statement that he would not sit in a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu if he is indicted after a hearing.

Speaking in an interview on Channel 10 News, Kahlon was asked about Netanyahu’s statement to the press last week, in which the Prime Minister said he had sought to directly confront the state witnesses in his investigations, but was prevented from doing so twice.

Kahlon said he would not "not argue with the prime minister's feelings about the proceedings against him" and added, "If the prime minister comes and presents his side - that's his feeling, I cannot argue with that."

He added that he would want to continue to serve as finance minister in the next government "no matter who will be prime minister, whoever will be elected by the public."

Kahlon also denied recent reports that his party might run together with other parties in the April election.

"Kulanu is running alone, not with the Likud or with anyone else," he stressed.