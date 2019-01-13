Lapid: I won't be in Netanyahu's government if he's indicted

Yesh Atid chairman makes clear he will not sit in a government headed by Netanyahu if the Attorney General decides to indict him.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid promised in a television interview on Saturday night that he will not sit in a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu if the Attorney General decides to indict him.

"I’ve never doubted that Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot," Lapid said. "But if he loves the country like he says he does, if he is indicted, he has to resign."

Asked "will you not sit in a government in which there is a recommendation by the Attorney General to prosecute the prime minister even before the hearing?" Lapid replied: "Yes".

Lapid earlier this week criticized Netanyahu following his statement in which he said he had sought to directly confront the state witnesses in his investigations, but was prevented from doing so twice.

"Yesterday we received the final proof of why a suspect in serious criminal offenses cannot be prime minister. It was not a dramatic announcement, it was a hysterical message. I've known Bibi for many years, he's collapsing under the pressure," claimed Lapid.

"A country with complex challenges cannot afford a prime minister with loose nerves. He lashed out at the rule of law on live television as the worst of the offenders do. We will not allow Netanyahu to take the country with him on his way down. There's a country here, Mr. Netanyahu. The country is bigger than you and more important than you," he added.

Labor party chairman Avi Gabbay has several times urged Lapid, as well as former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz who will be running for the Knesset, to commit that they will not sit in a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu after the elections.