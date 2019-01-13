Danon to Lebanon: Time to address Hezbollah's violations

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded on Saturday to a complaint by Lebanon's Ambassador to the UN, Amal Mudallali, against the construction of a concrete wall built by the IDF on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

"Israel has committed a new violation of Lebanese sovereignty by proceeding with construction of a wall and other installations inside Lebanese territory at points along the Blue Line with regard to which Lebanon maintains a claim, near the settlement called Misgav Am," Mudallali wrote in her appeal, stating that this is a violation of Security Council resolution 1701, adopted after the Second Lebanon War.

"Lebanon reiterates its resolve to defend every inch of its soil and waters. It calls on the Security Council to act on its responsibilities...and bringing about an immediate end to this Israeli violation," added the Lebanese Ambassador, who also called on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon to ensure security along the border.

In response, Danon said, "Instead of making false complaints, it is time for the Lebanese government to roll up its sleeves and address Hezbollah's violations, which could lead to the residents of southern Lebanon paying a very heavy price. Israel will continue to carry out defensive operations in its own territory and will thwart any threat to its civilians."

Lebanon said on Friday it would file a complaint at the UN over Israel's construction of the wall along on the edge of the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kela.

Israel says the wall is being constructed on its side of the border in coordination with UN peacekeepers.

In December, the IDF launched Operation Northern Shield in order to dismantle terrorist tunnels dug by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Several weeks ago, tunnels found that were dug from Kafr Kela towards the Israeli town of Metula were successfully destroyed by pumping sealing material into them.

Shortly after the IDF operation began, Bassil claimed that Israel’s actions near the border with his country are preparation for a military assault on Lebanon and instructed Lebanon’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Amal Mudallali, to submit a complaint against Israel in this matter.

Later, however, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, said that Israel’s operation won’t endanger the calm along the frontier.