Internal Likud poll finds Shaked, Bennett, unwanted in Likud

A poll taken at the annual Likud festival in Eilat found that Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked are unwanted in the Likud while Prime Minister Netanyahu remains popular.

The finds were the result of a survey at the 'Leumiada', an annual Likud convention that took place over the weekend in Eilat. The poll found that 69% think that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in office even if he is indicted, while 11.2% call for a referendum and 9.9% would want Netanyahu to resign 9.9%. Another 9.5% have no opinion.

Meanwhile, the vast majority want former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi to receive a reserved slot in the Likud, with former General Gal Hirsh coming in a close second. Hirsch recently formed a political party last week while Ashkenazi is accepting offers from many different parties.

In addition, HaYamin Hachadash leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would fare poorly in the Likud, with Shaked earning 17.3% support while Bennett scrapes that bottom with 1.9%. Shaked and Bennett had served as Prime Minister Netanyahu's office director between 2006 and 2008 before their acrimonious departure from the Likud.