Report: FBI probed if Trump was a Russian agent

Bombshell New York Times report says FBI looked into whether Trump was working for Moscow after he fired James Comey.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had opened a secret investigation to decide whether President Trump was secretly an agent for Moscow.

The FBI had opened the secret probe a few days after Trump dismissed FBI chief James Comey in 2017. The investigation against Trump was also conducted within the framework of the general investigation into Russian involvement.

The report stressed that the investigators had had not found any evidence suggesting that Trump was working in tandem with Moscow.

Following the report, Trump unloaded on Comey, who he called a "total sleaze".

"Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!" tweeted the president.

"My firing of James Comey was a great day for America," Trump added. "He was a Crooked Cop...........who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats..."

"Lyin’ James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter S and his lover, agent Lisa Page, & more, all disgraced and/or fired and caught in the act. These are just some of the losers that tried to do a number on your President," he tweeted. "Part of the Witch Hunt. Remember the 'insurance policy?' This is it!"

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 after taking office in January of that year. Shortly after Comey’s dismissal, the Department of Justice named Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow.

Russia has denied any interference in the 2016 election. Trump has acknowledged intelligence information indicating that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, but has rejected the idea that his campaign colluded with Russia in the meddling.