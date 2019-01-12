Eizenkot: Israel attacked Syria thousands of times

In an interview with the New York Times, IDF Chief of Staff sheds light on shadowy war with Iran in Syria.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot shed light on Israel's shadowy aerial effort to thwart Iran's entrenchment in Syria.

Speaking with the New York Times, Eizenkot admitted that the IDF carried out many attacks in Syria and Lebanon during his term.

“We operated under a certain threshold until two-and-a-half years ago,” Eisenkot added. "And then we noticed a significant change in Iran’s strategy. Their vision was to have significant influence in Syria by building a force of up to 100,000 Shiite fighters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq."

"They built intelligence bases and an air force base within each Syrian airbase. And they brought civilians in order to indoctrinate them.”

Eizenkot stressed that Hezbollah had hoped to have hundreds of missiles with precise capabilities in the medium and long range and that he possessed only such minimal capabilities.

"We have full intelligence superiority and we enjoy full air superiority ... We have strong deterrence and we have justification to act ... The force we have faced in the past two years has been determined but not very impressive in its capabilities."

Israel has repeatedly reiterated that it will not allow Hezbollah to obtain highly accurate missiles that would threaten sensitive Israelis sites and has been escalating its threats vis a vis Lebanon. Israel as repeatedly vowed to take action against Iranian weapon transfers in Syria and Lebanon, as well as the manufacture of missiles in Iranian-affiliated facilities in Lebanon

Hezbollah currently possesses over 150,000 thousand missiles, more than most NATO countries. Senior defense officials have said repeatedly that Hezbollah is now Israel's major threat and predict that hundreds of Israelis will die in the next war between the two sides