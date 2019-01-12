Terror attack thwarted in Hevron

IDF soldiers shot a terrorist in Hevron after he lunged at troops while brandishing a knife on Friday, shortly before the onset of Shabbat.

Video from the incident shows the terrorist armed with a knife threatening a civilian while troops point their guns at him and call on him to drop the knife.

After the standoff lasted a few minutes, a civilian armed with a pistol arrives and shoots a terrorist. Following the shooting, the wounded terrorist tried to attack soldiers with a knife, who summarily shot him in his lower body. He was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition.

"A terrorist tried to stab soldiers in a military post near Givat Avot, and in response, the soldiers and a civilian who was present at the spot fired at him and the terrorist was neutralized. The terrorist was wounded by the gunfire and was evacuated by IDF forces to receive medical treatment," said the IDF in a statement.