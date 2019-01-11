Pompeo invites Netanyahu to conference against Iran

Secretary of State invites Netanyahu to attend international conference against Iran in Warsaw along with Arab foreign minister.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo invited Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to attend an international conference against Iran in Warsaw on February 13, Channel 10 News reported on Friday.

The conference will be attended by Arab foreign ministers from countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Israeli officials told Channel 10’s Barak Ravid that Netanyahu has not decided yet if his is going to attend or not.

Pompeo announced the summit in an interview with Fox News on Friday, saying the international summit is meant to promote stability and freedom in the Middle East and will focus on Iran’s regional influence.

"We'll bring together dozens of countries from all around the world,” said Pompeo. "Countries will all come together to focus on Middle East stability and peace and freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence."

He added that the summit will bring together countries from Asia, Africa, the Western Hemisphere, Europe and the Middle East.

Pompeo is currently on a tour of the Middle East, with stops in Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

On Thursday, he gave a speech in Cairo in which he was highly critical of Iran.

Pompeo vowed that the US “will not ease our campaign to stop Iran’s malevolent influence and actions against this region and the world. The nations of the Middle East will never enjoy security, achieve economic stability, or advance the dreams of their people if Iran’s revolutionary regime persists on its current course.”

He also reiterated that the US “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against the Iranian regime’s aggressive adventurism. We will continue to ensure that Israel has the military capacity to do so decisively.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Friday blasted the planned anti-Iran conference.

“Reminder to host/participants of anti-Iran conference: those who attended last US anti-Iran show are either dead, disgraced, or marginalized. And Iran is stronger than ever,” tweeted Zarif.

“Polish Govt can't wash the shame: while Iran saved Poles in WWII, it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus,” he added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)